Lake County prosecutors this week charged a Colorado man with the killing of 63-year-old Gyme Kelly following the conclusion of the victim’s autopsy report.
William Lowrey Hesse, 53, is charged with deliberate homicide in Lake County Justice Court. The citation from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office alleges Hesse of “assault, which resulted in the death of the victim.”
Hesse and a woman not identified by officials were taken into custody shortly after law enforcement uncovered Kelly’s body at an RV park between Ronan and Pablo on Aug. 31.
The citation lists Hesse’s hometown as Denver. An affidavit was not available to the Missoulian on Friday morning as the judge had not signed the charging document. Justice Court staff confirmed Hesse has already had an initial appearance hearing. He remains jailed.
The status of the woman taken into custody in connection with the case was unknown Friday.