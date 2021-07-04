Columbia Falls man, age 82, hopes his running is inspiration

His coaching and teaching career spanned five decades — Westby to Scobey to Libby to Flathead Valley Community College and eventually to Columbia Falls, where he worked as an administrator at both the high school and junior high. In Scobey, he started the track and cross country programs as well, and hosted the first unofficial state meet there.

Anderson didn't let up during his career — going from classroom to athletics fields to ROTC to home — something he learned back at the high school track meet where he took second, getting surprised right at the line.

"I don't think I ever let up at the finish line again," Anderson said. "Or anywhere else."

In late May, Anderson ran the Whitefish half marathon, finishing in 2 hours and 12 minutes, just off the age-group record he set in 2019. Two weeks later he was racing again at the Herron 5K, finishing in the top 20.

"I was told once that motion is lotion, and I see people my age and younger complain about their knees — mine just go on and on," he said. "I've been lucky to be relatively injury free, and I don't have anything to attribute that to."

The most important thing, however, isn't just being able to continue running, but having an impact on those Anderson encounters while out there.