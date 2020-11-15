Columbia Falls man making wine with Montana-grown grapes

COLUMBIA FALLS — In a former auction house on U.S. Highway 2 in Columbia Falls, White Raven Winery co-owner Dan Murphy is making wines that most people have never heard of, with names like Marquette and Petit Pearl, out of Montana-grown grapes.

While the most common grapes used in wines like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon come from temperate climates on the West Coast and Europe, there are around 30 small vineyards in the state that produce a more acidic Montana-branded wine flavor. After opening in late October, Murphy now has three Montana wines with grapes that came from Finley Point, Thompson Falls, Hamilton and Laurel.

"We're trying to make Montana wines," Murphy said. "I want to make all of our wines and use as much Montana grapes as possible because I think that's what's really going to set us apart to the public."

The Montana grapes, which are in the vitis riparia category, are bred in Wisconsin and Minnesota to handle cold temperatures. Even though the grapes are meant to survive in Montana, Murphy says Columbia Falls is still a challenging climate for growing grapes because of the unpredictable late spring and early fall frosts. That's why he also sources about 60% of his grapes from the West Coast.