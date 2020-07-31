Columbia Falls man missing in Glacier National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST GLACIER — Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for a 68-year-old Columbia Falls man who reportedly did not return from a hike in the Kintla Lake area, in the northwestern part of the park.

Barry Tragen's vehicle was seen parked at Kintla Lake on July 22, park officials said Thursday. Park rangers began searching for him on July 25 when he had not returned. It was not immediately clear why the park didn't report the search for five days.

The search involves Flathead County Search and Rescue and county K-9 teams.

Tragen is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who may have seen him in the area is asked to call Glacier park officials at 406-888-7077.

