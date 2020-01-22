BROWNING — You’d be hard-pressed to find more wanton destruction of a people by government forces in the annals of American history than that which occurred on this date, Jan. 23, in 1870.
That it happened to the wrong camp of Pikunii Blackfeet on the Marias River in Montana Territory on a subzero morning was bad enough.
That the majority of the 200-plus victims of Maj. Eugene Baker’s surprise massacre were women, children and elderly made it more egregious. Then throw in the fact that the camp was already riddled by death from the smallpox virus.
Why, then, do descendants of both the slain and survivors of what the Blackfeet call the Bear River Massacre relive the nightmare each year, as they’ll be doing again Thursday on a bluff above the site 10 miles southeast of Shelby?
“If you look beyond some of the government-reported information and you look at some of the stories of what happened there, it’s pretty traumatic,” Lea Whitford said Wednesday. “So when I would get asked to go and speak to the youth, I would think, holy crikes, what am I going to tell them?”
But like it or not, the massacre is in the DNA of her people.
“Our memories are long,” Whitford said. “We have what I call ancestral memories and it goes really deep, and it takes us to places where maybe we didn’t want to visit or maybe never visited.
“But something triggers for us and we’re able to go back and visit these places and learn something new.”
Whitford, a Browning High School history teacher, used to chair the Blackfeet Studies department at the Blackfeet Community College. She’s also a former organizer of the annual Bear River Massacre Commemoration and was a guest speaker at the 26th annual commemoration at Blackfeet Community College.
The three-hour program was among this year’s events that include Thursday’s visit to the site at 11:30 a.m. and a “healing ride” that started on horseback Monday near the massacre site and is expected to end Thursday in Browning.
They’re all part of what’s billed as “150 years of survival and resilience” for the “miracle survivors.”
And resilient they were.
Baker’s men attacked Heavy Runner’s camp on the “Big Bend” of the Marias while most of the warriors were out hunting. His orders were to track down and punish outlaws in the camp of Mountain Chief, a few miles downstream.
“Tell Baker to hit them hard,” were the infamous instructions from Gen. William Sherman in Washington.
But the soldiers, perhaps misguided by Blood Indian captives who had their freedom and horses at stake, hit the first camp they came to. Its leader, Heavy Runner, appeared from his lodge waving government papers that proclaimed him a “friendly.” He was the first to die.
The soldiers shot from the bluffs through the tepees of the sleeping Pikunii, then swarmed into the camp to finish the job. When the killing was done, they set fire to the village and made off with the horses, as surviving women and children huddled out of sight under the river banks.
Baker’s official report said 173 Indians died that morning. More accurate accounts put the number at “well over 200,” as many as 220.
The massacre was in direct response to the murder the summer before of Malcolm Clark, a prominent trader and rancher living on what’s now the Baucus-Sieben Ranch south of Wolf Creek, by his Piegan brother-in-law Pete Owl Child the summer before.
It was the tipping point to a litany of racial confrontations as miners and settlers moved into the new U.S. territory that, to the Blackfeet and other tribes, was an age-old homeland.
Though still remarkably little known, the massacre found its way into two renowned works of fiction. Another of Wednesday’s speakers, Dan Smith of Bozeman and Maryland, pointed out it comprised the closing scenes of both A.B. Guthrie’s “Fair Land, Fair Land” and James Welch’s “Fools Crow.”
More recently, Paul Wylie of Bozeman, wrote “Blood on the Marias: The Baker Massacre,” that was published in 2016. Wylie and his wife are attending the 150th commemorations this week.
Because of a change in ownership, the Blackfeet ceremony at the massacre site on the south bank of the Marias was moved in 2010 to a bluff on public land overlooking the river from the north. That’s where Thursday’s ceremonies will be held.
Whitford, who coordinated the Bear River Massacres until 2011, recounted a story of a speaker at one of the last ceremonies on the site itself.
Kathy Bivins was a descendant of the Heavy Runner clan and grand-daughter of a Pikunii woman who suffered through the 1870 attack and lived to tell the story. Bivins had a teddy bear her grandmother had clutched that horrific day.
“That just broke my heart, knowing this little girl survived and was able to tell her story from that time period to her grandkids,’ "Whitford said. “When she was down on site, she sang a song from her heart and she recounted the story that she was told. Just to see her holding that bear like her grandmother did, it was just tremendous.”