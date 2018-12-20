SUPERIOR — The first responders to Wednesday’s predawn pileup of tractor-trailers in Mineral County faced an array of challenges, from sorting out and prioritizing the damage to simply getting stopped themselves on a slippery downslope of Interstate 90.
“It was just as bad as it can get,” Steve Temple, Superior's fire chief, said Thursday. “Our guys in Engine One estimated they slid 100 feet coming to a stop, and we were really creeping, with chains on.”
One truck driver, 32-year-old Jatinderpal Singh, of Delta, British Columbia, was killed at the back of the chain reaction. Another, Vilyam Veresko of Moses Lake, Washington, fell an estimated 60 to 70 feet to his death along Montana Rail Link tracks after jumping over a bridge railing to avoid an oncoming truck. Mineral County Deputy Sheriff and Coroner A.J. Allard released the names Thursday after the families had been notified. Allard was first on scene at the early morning crash.
"It was pitch-black," Allard said of Veresko's fall. "I think that he had no idea what was there."
Eastbound travel on the interstate wasn’t reopened until after midnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, some 20 hours after the wrecks took place. Montana Highway Patrol said westbound lanes were opened at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Temple said Superior Volunteer Fire was “toned out” at 4 a.m. for the crash at a railroad crossing bridge of mile marker 56.7, 10 miles from Superior and just west of the Quartz Rest Areas. His department responded with two trucks and a command rig.
The crashes of five eastbound semi trucks occurred almost simultaneously, but the carnage could have been even worse, Temple said. A small SUV was caught in the middle.
“One of the truck drivers got out and told [the SUV driver] to back up and leave because it was unsafe,” Temple said. “He did. He was able to get across the center divider, then the last two trucks arrived. That individual was extraordinarily lucky.”
The first truck involved had a flatbed loaded with lumber. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the driver and passenger escaped injury but the lumber was strewn across both eastbound lanes and the trailer blocked the way.
When Truck No. 2 arrived and veered to avoid the wreckage, it ended up blocking the westbound lanes. Veresko was the driver, and he was out of the cab when a truck approached from the opposite direction.
“He thought he was going to get hit, so he bailed to his left over the bridge rail” and fell to his death, MHP Trooper Terry Rosenbaum said. “It was dark; someone from out of state who’s disoriented and doesn’t know where he’s at. I get it, but he was never hit with another vehicle.”
The next truck plowed into the flatbed in the eastbound lane, crushing the cab and trapping the driver. Temple said his crew extricated the man, who suffered a broken back and was eventually flown to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
Two more tractor-trucks slid into the mayhem. Singh was in the fifth and final one, and the cab of his truck was almost sheared in half when he caught the right rear corner of the trailer in front. He was killed at the scene.
Temple said a passenger in one of the trucks was found walking down the freeway in bare feet.
“I assume he was in the sleeper cab sleeping and had a rude awakening,” the chief said.
That man was hospitalized with a back injury, and Temple said there was also a casualty with a broken arm.
Frenchtown Fire arrived on a mutual aid call just before 5 a.m. with three apparatus. The roadway was still so icy one of its firefighters slipped and fell over the eastbound bridge deck. Kyle Rauch, identified Thursday night in a press release from fire district spokesman Mel Holtz, fell approximately 40 feet and rolled down a steep embankment.
Rauch, a volunteer resident firefighter/EMT who lives at Station 8 in Alberton, was transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries. Holtz said he underwent surgery Wednesday night to repair multiple fractures to his leg.
"Kyle has been recovering at the hospital and is anticipated [to] be released in the upcoming days," Holtz said, adding that Rauch remains in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.
Due to an outpouring of support the Frenchtown Career Firefighters L4654 has created a GoFundMe site for Rauch and his family: www.gofundme.com/kyle rauch.
Montana Rail Link spokesman Jim Lewis said MRL was notified about the pileup above the tracks at 7:12 a.m. Train traffic was closed until shortly before noon.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones in this tragic accident,” Lewis said.
Interstate travel in both directions was snarled for much longer. Many vehicles were beyond the emergency exits at Tarkio and Superior when the highway was closed.
“It was a long-term closure, and what you’ve got is people in vehicles running their motors, trying to do what they needed to stay warm and then making decisions how to cross the medians to get out of there,” said Temple. “You end up getting trucks and personal vehicles stuck in the median.”
Ironically, Superior Fire had met Tuesday to plan for a disaster training coming up in the spring.
“We’re going to simulate a total closure of the freeway for a railroad spill,” Temple said. “Lo and behold, here we are 12 hours later with the real thing.”