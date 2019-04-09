The man accused of wounding three people and killing a fourth in two separate shootings outside Missoula last month was armed with two AR-15-style rifles and a handgun, new court records show.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch, the 28-year-old charged after the spree, reportedly had two Anderson MGF Multi-Cal "AR style" rifles, one with 30 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the magazine and the other with 11 .450 rounds in the magazine, along with an H&K USP .45 handgun in the vehicle he was driving the night of the shooting.
The handgun was found with 11 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, according to a search warrant return filed by Missoula Police Detective Sean Manraksa on April 3.
Before his capture, Bertsch's father told law enforcement his son typically carried a handgun and rifle in the SUV.
Missoula Police responded on March 14 after one of the shooting victims, Julie Blanchard, called 911 to report she and two others were shot by a man in a white SUV. Officers arrived to find a red pickup peppered with bullet holes.
A Missoula police sergeant described "high-caliber rounds" and "AR-15" rounds found on the ground in the area, according to charging documents. Blanchard and her son, Casey Blanchard, survived the shooting. Their friend, Shelley Hays, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An hour after law enforcement began spanning the area in search of the white SUV, described in Manraksa's search warrant as a 2017 white GMC Sierra, Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer reportedly found the vehicle and shortly afterward came under fire. The Montana Department of Justice later reported Palmer was shot in the head, face and neck.
Palmer recently regained consciousness at University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he is in stable condition and continues to receive treatment. No further updates were available from the DOJ on Tuesday. University Hospital on Tuesday was unable to release a condition update on Casey Blanchard.
Burton Bertsch, the defendant's father, was in contact with law enforcement as they searched the area around Evaro Hill, the scene of the second shooting. Burton Bertsch reportedly told them that his son had admitted to the shootings when the two made contact by phone. He also told law enforcement his son was planning to drive around for the night in his white SUV, in which he typically carried a .45-caliber handgun and a rifle.
Johnathan Bertsch was apprehended approximately six hours after the second shooting, not far from that scene.
It's so far unclear from court records who owns the firearms found in the SUV.
Bertsch has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is being held on $2 million bail in Missoula County jail.