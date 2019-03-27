Try 3 months for $3
Going-to-the-Sun Road Plowing 2018 13.jpg (copy)

An excavator digs away at the Big Drift just east of Logan Pass on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in June of 2018.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

COLUMBIA FALLS — Crews have started clearing snow from roads in Glacier National Park.

Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley tells the Hungry Horse News that crews started clearing Two Medicine Road on the parks' east side Monday after working on Chief Mountain Road last week.

They plan to begin plowing the park's west side on April 1. The crews will plow Going-to-the-Sun Road after Camas Road is clear.

The full length of Going-to-the-Sun Road won't open until June 22.

Officials say pavement preservation work is planned for the road in June and then again in September to avoid construction during the peak tourism season.

