10 more men sue Montana Boy Scouts ahead of deadline

The men included as plaintiffs in the newest lawsuit allege they were abused as troops in Libby, Babb, Great Falls, Helena, Hamilton, Sydney, Glasgow, Forsyth and Missoula. The lawsuit names the accused scoutmasters and supervisors — including John McBride, a former Libby scoutmaster who was arrested in 1974 and convicted of molesting 15 boys — although only the Montana Council is listed as a defendant.

For now, Monday's filing can be seen as a placeholder, Van Arsdale said. Any lawsuits against the local chapters is currently on hold until the Boy Scouts' federal bankruptcy is settled out.

"It's our expectation the bankruptcy process will play out by end of year, 2021," Van Arsdale said. "So by the end of next year, we plan to have this matter totally resolved."