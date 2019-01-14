Three people have been accused of using parlor tricks to defraud several Montana banks of more than $10,000, according to federal court filings.
Radu "Tarzan" Anghel, 29, is scheduled to enter pleas on Tuesday to 13 counts in an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
Federal prosecutors allege Anghel and his two co-defendants used "sleight-of-hand techniques and other distracting tactics" at six banks in Montana, including banks in Helena, Boulder, Three Forks and Bozeman, to defraud the banks of approximately $10,060 on June 20, 2017.
Anghel is the last of the three to be indicted on such charges. Gavril Pidone Muntean has pleaded guilty to five related counts in federal court; court filings in Muntean's case show more than $34,000 defrauded from banks.
Nicolae Muntean, the third co-defendant, pleaded not guilty to the 13 counts in March 2018. Federal court records show a Romanian interpreter was needed during the hearings.
Anghel's court filings also indicate an interpreter will be needed for his proceedings. He was arrested on a warrant in Maryland in November, and is currently being held at the Missoula County Detention Center. The charges against the three named in court filings include conspiracy, bank fraud and false statements to a federally insured bank.