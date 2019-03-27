A 48-year-old man who saw a homicide charge against him dropped earlier this year in Flathead County pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday in a separate case involving meth distribution.
James William Quen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Missoula to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence.
Quen was jailed in Flathead County last April after deputies responded to a Hungry Horse home, where 33-year-old Bradley Winters was found shot to death. Authorities said an altercation over money and clothing led Quen to fire a gun several times, striking Winters once in the chest, the Flathead Beacon reported then.
Quen's self-defense claim, along with a thin stack of evidence and the level of meth reportedly in witnesses' systems that night, ultimately prompted Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner to dismiss the case. Recently elected Sheriff Brian Heino issued a statement challenging the decision to dismiss the case in light of the "several hundred hours" law enforcement poured into the investigation, and Quen's own admission he pointed his revolver at Winters and shot him, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Neither Ahner nor Heino was available for comment on Wednesday, said staff in both offices.
But when prosecutors dismissed his homicide charge, Quen was simply transferred to Missoula County to face a new set of charges. In the months before the fatal shooting, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Montana Department of Justice had been investigating Quen for allegedly dealing meth by the pound.
Investigators tracked Quen's dealings between northwest Montana and Oregon. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled Quen and another man over around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2017, outside St. Regis and, according to court documents, recovered approximately 5 pounds of meth from the car registered to Quen, along with two handguns and an electronic money counter.
What took place after the traffic stop near St. Regis is unclear; the next point in time included in court documents is the April 25 shooting of Winters in Hungry Horse. The federal court records state Quen fatally shot Winters with a handgun.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy set Quen's sentencing on the meth-related charges for July 11 in Missoula's federal court.