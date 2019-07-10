The 56-year-old man found dead on a Brooks Street commercial property in April had succumbed to complications of chronic alcoholism, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Geoffrey Morris' body was discovered by someone walking near the dumpster behind First Interstate Bank on the 3500 block of Brooks Street on April 29. Missoula police said the body appeared to have been there for some time, based on its condition.
The Missoula County coroner has been awaiting the toxicology reports since the body was uncovered. The cause of death is listed as natural, due to complications of alcoholism, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett told the Missoulian Wednesday morning.