A 43-year-old Anaconda man on Monday appeared in court on federal firearm and explosives charges stemming from a domestic disturbance call to his home in August.
Max Richard Arthur pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Missoula to unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Arthur has previous felony convictions in Washington, according to prosecutors.
A woman alerted police to their Anaconda home at 6 a.m. on Aug. 24. Arthur was in the doorway of the home holding a baby when law enforcement arrived and was wearing tactical clothing, a bulletproof vest, a holster, magazine pouches and knives, according to federal court records filed Sept. 9. After he was taken into custody, law enforcement recovered two pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition and a suspected destructive device prosecutors described as a glass bottle wrapped in black tape with a fuse.
In an interview with police, Arthur said he only planned to blow up a mannequin "to see what the bomb did when it blew up," according to court documents.
His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.