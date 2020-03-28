As Montana locks down, prisons and jails hope to lockout COVID-19

The ACLU of Montana has been calling for action from Bullock and the corrections department for two weeks now. The day before Montana’s first batch of cases was announced, the ACLU of Montana issued a letter to state officials asking for information on a plan to address the risk of COVID-19 spreading through prisons and jails. More letters have followed, cosigned by organizations like the Montana Human Rights Network, Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Montana Innocence Project and others, calling specifically on Bullock to use his executive power of clemency to get vulnerable individuals out of prison amid the pandemic.

“The concern is that across the country we’ve seen as soon as the covid virus pops up in prisons, it spreads like wildfire,” said SK Rossi, director of advocacy and policy at ACLU of Montana. “It’s because of the nature of those facilities, you can’t get away from each other, there’s no airtight barrier between people who are and aren’t infected.”

Earlier this week, Bullock told Lee Montana Newspapers he had been meeting with DOC officials, but had not made any decisions yet.