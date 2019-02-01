Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas Bearchild

Authorities are seeking a 30-year-old man who reportedly walked away from a Missoula pre-release center Thursday evening. 

The Montana Department of Corrections said in a release late Thursday night that Douglas Bearchild walked away from Missoula Correctional Services on Mullan Road.

A release from MCS said Bearchild, convicted in Cascade County of assault with a weapon in 2017, walked away from the facility's designated smoking area around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bearchild is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. 

Anyone with information about Bearchild is asked to call local law enforcement. A felony escape charge has been issued for Bearchild's arrest. 

Criminal justice