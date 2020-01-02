The 47-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a man as he slept in his own apartment in November no longer needs a mental health evaluation after returning to a medication regimen at the county jail, her attorney said Thursday.
Nancy Wright, appearing from the Missoula County Detention Facility, pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of deliberate homicide in Missoula County District Court.
Last month, Wright had been ordered to the Montana State Hospital for a 60-day mental fitness evaluation at the request of her public defender Joan Burbridge. But at Thursday’s hearing, Burbridge told Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta that Wright no longer needed the evaluation because she had begun taking her medications regularly.
“It certainly may become an issue again at some point, but right now I believe she is fit to proceed,” said Burbridge, who withdrew the motion to conduct the mental health evaluation.
Wright was apprehended about a week after police found 42-year-old Phillip Benjamin dead in his apartment with a stab wound in the chest. A review of Benjamin’s sleep apnea machine showed he stopped breathing at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 3. Wright, who lived in a different apartment in the same complex, was arrested Nov. 12 after allegedly breaking into another apartment.
When Missoula police detectives asked Wright if she knew anything about Benjamin’s death, she responded by telling them, “I killed him,” mentioning the break-in and the knife used in the slaying, according to charging documents.
During the interview, Wright had described feeling like “I’m running for my life,” but could not explain why.
At Thursday’s hearing, Vannatta asked a series of questions of Wright to establish a sense of her mental fitness. She was able to talk about her age, the day of the week and talking with her attorney about the case.
Vannatta set Wright’s next hearing for Feb. 15.