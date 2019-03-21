Matthew LaFriniere and the woman charged with his killing were reportedly amid a contentious child custody battle when he was found shot to death at his Thompson Falls home last May, according to court records.
Danielle Jeanette Wood, the first person with whom authorities spoke when LaFriniere was reported missing, is charged in Sanders County District Court with one count of deliberate homicide. The Montana Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case.
LaFriniere's father was first to call police on May 3, 2018, when he didn't show up for work that morning. Thompson Falls police checked his home, where they found LaFriniere's pickup but no LaFriniere. An officer contacted Wood, who said she had taken their daughter the night before after receiving some "strange" text messages from LaFriniere. The messages, however, didn't come from LaFriniere's phone.
Later that same day, a different co-worker went to LaFriniere's home and found his body after seeing a pair of shoes sticking out from underneath a piece of plywood. An autopsy later showed he had been shot in his chest, back and hand, according to court documents. After the co-worker alerted authorities, Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel reached out to the Attorney General's Office for assistance on the case.
In the days that followed, agents with the Division of Criminal Investigation began interviewing people around town and reviewing cellphone records.
They also searched Wood's home. On her bedroom mirror, someone had written "You are worth it! She'll be home for good soon?" according to court documents. Agents also reported finding a receipt from March from a Ronan store for a gun and ammunition that matched the bullets found to have killed LaFriniere.
Investigators next interviewed Wood's boyfriend, Drew Stobie, who said Wood had purchased a firearm but threw it away several weeks before LaFriniere's death because "she was afraid of it."
Stobie also told agents that the night before LaFriniere was found dead, Wood had hosted a "Pampered Chef Party," where the host displays a number of kitchen items and gets a percentage of the sales. Interviews with people who went to that party reportedly told agents Wood had left the party for about an hour.
Meanwhile, investigators reviewing cell phone records began to uncover a pattern between Wood's cellphone and the "strange" phone number LaFriniere had reportedly used to text Wood the night of his death. Cellphone records showed the phone was disposable, activated in April, and first messaged Wood's phone. The next message sent was to Wood's phone again on May 2, the night LaFriniere was believed to have been shot.
Data from cellphone towers showed Wood's phone and the disposable phone in the same area on May 2, moving toward LaFriniere's home and at the same time moving away from LaFriniere's home, according to court records.
In part, Wood and LaFriniere's child custody battle over their daughter was further complicated by Wood's severe alcoholism, prosecutors said in charging documents. A Montana Highway Patrol officer who lived near Wood and LaFriniere told investigators he witnessed perhaps 10 physical confrontations between them, and once when he was escorting Wood — whom he described as "the aggressor" — off the property she had said, "I'm going to kill him."
Another man who had once dated Wood told investigators she had propositioned him to kill LaFriniere about three years earlier, according to the court documents.
Wood does not yet have an attorney, Sanders County court staff said. The Sanders County Ledger reports Wood is being held on $1 million bond.
LaFriniere's obituary in the Sanders County Ledger said he was father to three children and stepfather to another girl. He was born and raised in Thompson Falls, volunteered as a firefighter, worked at two different lumber mills and was working at the local Ace Hardware at the time of his death. He was 50.