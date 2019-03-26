A Bozeman woman on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to charges related to embezzling more than $400,000 from her clients, who were court-appointed to her business to learn about money management.
In U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday, Ellen Lorraine Van Audsol pleaded guilty to wire fraud stemming from a six-year scheme and for filing a false income tax statement in 2014.
The 77-year-old faces penalties including up to 23 years in federal prison. She has so far been in full cooperation with authorities; pleading guilty to the charges without a fight in court and admitting to the crimes when the FBI first approached her in 2015.
According to court records, Van Audsol started Fiduciary Consulting and Management Inc. after her career in Gallatin County District Court clerk’s office. The business provided money management and other services to clients, many who were referred by the courts after a judge awarded them guardianships.
In 2015, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for the State of Montana received a complaint alleging Van Audsol was misusing clients funds. That office handed the investigation to the Montana Department of Justice; the FBI joined the case not long after.
Investigators reportedly found Van Audsol had conducted the scheme between January 2010 and April 2016, defrauding clients of approximately $444,000, although prosecutors and the defense are currently in dispute as to how much clients lost.
They also found, according to court documents, that Van Audsol had purposefully withheld information on this questionable income in tax statements, resulting in more than $52,000 still owed to the IRS.
Van Audsol reportedly admitted to the scheme when she was first approached by law enforcement in 2015.
As U.S. Magistrate Jeremiah Lynch read through the charges on Tuesday, Van Ausdol became emotional from time to time, particularly in the face of questions about intent.
“Yes, I did that,” she said simply.
It’s so far unclear if Van Audsol will indeed see prison time in light of her guilty pleas, acceptance of responsibility and age. Lynch set her sentencing for July 19 in U.S. District Court in Missoula.