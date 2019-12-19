Former Butte pastor Kenneth Emmett Hogue on Thursday could hardly get through his statement to the judge without pausing to compose himself in the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse.
Hogue, 66, was to be sentenced for embezzling nearly $290,000 over four years from the United Pentecostal Church in Butte from his place as the church's regional treasurer. Citing no criminal history and no fight against the charge at hand, U.S. Chief District Judge Dana Christensen said Hogue had exhibited an "unusual amount of remorse" before sentencing him to five years on federal probation.
Hogue siphoned the money off to feed his gambling addiction, his attorney said Thursday, but Hogue said the scheme created a greater rift in his life than addiction.
"I'm guilty, I confessed that," Hogue told Judge Christensen on Thursday. "The crime was not just (against) a corporation but … it's against my family."
By family, Hogue clarified to the judge that he meant the church, but he said the incident had separated his wife from the church as well.
"I'm sorry for what I've done," Hogue said, wiping the tears from his face.
You have free articles remaining.
Hogue had immediately admitted to the fraud when confronted by church officials who uncovered the missing funds in 2016. He then began paying the church back, said federal public defender John Rhodes, three years before he was ever charged in U.S. District Court with wire fraud.
The sentence includes a restitution total of $288,757.94 to be paid to the church.
While no one testified for or against Hogue at Thursday's hearing, Christensen said he had received letters in Hogue's support, including one from the church.
"They say they love you, and they love your wife," Christensen said. "I don't know what your life was like for the four or five years you were in the throes of your addiction. … It must have been terrible."
Rhodes told the judge Hogue had worked to overcome his gambling issue, but he said Hogue was aware it would be a daily effort to keep the addiction at bay.
"Actions speak louder than words," Rhodes said.