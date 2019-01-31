A Missoula photographer has been charged after authorities reportedly found more than 140 child pornography files on his electronic devices.
Jeremy Aplin faces three counts of sexual abuse of children/possession of material, in court documents filed Jan. 17 in Missoula District Court.
Authorities in Flathead County first became aware of Aplin's alleged possession of the files in November 2015. A detective with county law enforcement there discovered a number of child pornography files from a file-sharing network that were tied to an IP address, later identified as that of Aplin's computer.
Flathead County law enforcement then passed the case to the Missoula Police Department in 2016. In February 2018, police executed a search warrant at Aplin's home. During the search, Aplin confessed to looking at child pornography, according to court documents. Detectives seized multiple hard drives and a computer tower, which were turned over to the Montana Department of Justice for forensic examination.
A state agent found 91 images, 39 videos of child pornography and an additional 14 images of child porn saved in different parts of the hardware, according to court documents.
Aplin was released on his own recognizance, but with the condition that he not approach any place where children congregate and have no contact with minors.
His business' Facebook page, Jeremy Aplin Photography, contains several portfolios: portraits, weddings, and high school senior photos. Past posts appear to indicate his photography business was once titled Golden Phoenix Photography. A call to his studio seeking comment on the charges were not returned.
There is no indication in court records that Aplin has been accused of producing child pornography.