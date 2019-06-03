A 31-year-old Clinton man is facing three felonies after reportedly aiming a BB gun and firing it at children who were crossing his property line.
Timothye Horgan is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon. He was initially booked into the Missoula County jail at $150,000.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the Woodville Avenue home on Saturday following a report of shots fired at three boys. The deputies spoke first with Horgan, who said he didn't hear any shots fired, according to charging documents.
A subsequent interview with the woman who called 911 said her son and two friends had walked to another house using a shortcut they believed was on county property, court records state. One boy said a woman at Horgan's house came out and yelled at them, and that he yelled back. When they came back along the same route, they said they heard shots going over their heads and saw a black gun barrel pointing out a window.
The woman at Horgan's house said the boys were disrespectful when they hollered back at her, so Horgan shot one of them with a BB gun. Horgan then admitted to pointing the toy weapon at them and shooting air, but said he didn't have a BB in the chamber, according to charging documents.
Horgan was released on his own recognizance Monday after his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court.