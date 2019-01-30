A 43-year-old man known locally as the drummer for The Cold Hard Cash Show is being held in the Missoula County jail on $10,000 bond following a domestic abuse charge filed against him this week.
Felipe "Fel" Torres, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of partner/family member assault, his first such charge.
Torres, initially cited on Jan. 27, was booked into county jail again on Wednesday for reportedly failing to enroll in a GPS monitoring program pending the outcome of the case, as was ordered by Missoula Municipal Judge Kathleen Jenks.
According to city court filings, a woman called 911 on Sunday to report Torres had come to her work and "drug her out of her friend's vehicle." That friend reportedly pepper-sprayed Torres in fear for the woman's safety.
After police arrived, the woman told officers she was breaking up with Torres but said he refused to leave her alone.
Officers reportedly later found Torres at a residence he shared with a woman. Court documents state he refused to speak with officers about the alleged assault.
Conditions of his release include a no-contact order with the woman in the case.