Corrections Dept: Decision to end public notice of prison deaths was internal

The Department of Corrections has corrected a comment from a prison spokeswoman to the Missoulian last week stating the Governor's Office had issued a directive to no longer issue press releases about inmate deaths.

The Governor's Office communications director told the Missoulian this week there was no such directive, and referred further inquiries to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said Wednesday issuing public notices to the press when an inmate dies has always been an "informal practice," not a written policy. The change in that practice was the product of an "informal conversation" last fall with Montana Department of Corrections Deputy Director Cynthia Wolken, Bright said.

"It's a practice we decided to move away from," Bright said. "It's handled differently by different D.O.C.'s across the country. As we're sending out these press releases, we have other considerations to include, including family members and victims."

Bright said the prison had always involved the department's victim liaisons to notify family members and victims prior to sending out press releases on inmate deaths in the past.