Criminal filings have reached a new high for the local prosecutor's office, while abuse and neglect cases are on a significant decline, according to the Missoula County Attorney's Office's 2018 year-end report released Tuesday.
The annual report breaks down year-after-year statistics on crimes filed in District and Justice court, highlights the volume of involuntary commitments and lays out the partnerships reached in order to combine efforts with different law enforcement agencies.
Of particular note, criminal filings in 2018 topped any previous year, according to the report, with 2,184 cases filed last year alone. Felony filings were up by 28 cases from 2017, while misdemeanors saw a 407-case increase in 2018. Juvenile cases were the only filing type in decline; 86 in 2018 compared to 104 a year prior.
More than 200 of the cases filed were categorized as "intimate partner violence," which can include charges such as partner family member assault, strangulation and assault with a weapon. To address the domestic violence issue, the county attorney's office has appointed experienced prosecutors with specialized training to work with victims in managing the criminal case.
The number of drug cases is also on the rise, the report states. By type, "violent/crimes against persons" was the largest percentage of criminal cases filed in 2018, with 27 percent of the total 2,184.
The County Attorney's Office also filed 300 petitions to involuntarily commit defendants to the state hospital, a 25 percent increase over the previous year, according to the report. The prosecutor's office said in the report that uptick was believed to be due, "in large part," to funding cuts at the state level and the corresponding loss of mental health case managers.
Of those 300, 30 percent of the defendants were homeless, while a majority faced housing instability, the report states.
More than a third of those petitions — 126 — were dismissed because the defendant no longer met the criteria for commitment; 21 percent of those had agreed to a voluntary short-term treatment program in the community.
There has been some relief, however, in the number of child protection cases. The report states 195 cases were filed in 2017. That number fell to 118 in 2018, a nearly 40 percent decline. The County Attorney's Office said officials are remaining "cautiously optimistic" the statistic will stay low with the help of new rehabilitative programs employed by the county and Child and Family Services Division of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
"As I begin my fifth year and second term as your elected County Attorney, we are doubling-down our efforts to engage in criminal justice reform, by working together with our law enforcement partners, studying data and allocating limited resources where they have the greatest impact," County Attorney Kirsten Pabst wrote in the report. "Community safety remains our number one priority."