Court doc: Staffer racks up $20K on BLM card

A 48-year-old man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly racking up more than $20,000 in unapproved and personal expenses including an airline ticket on a U.S. Bureau of Land Management credit card account during his time as an administrative assistant for the agency's Butte office.

Federal prosecutors indicted Adrian Anthony Aragon on March 5 of seven charges, including wire fraud, theft of public money and submitting a false document to federal authorities. Aragon pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 12 in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Unauthorized expenditures included a personal flight to New Mexico, cash withdrawals, pottery and an attempt at renting a car while on personal vacation, according to court filings.

According to the indictment, Aragon began working for the BLM as an administrative assistant in March 2019. Part of his duties included using a BLM credit card. An investigation found Aragon had spent or attempted to spend roughly $20,900 in expenditures not authorized by his supervisors, prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors also allege Aragon attempted to doctor the account statement on the BLM credit card by omitting a $2,500 pottery purchase and a $622 plane ticket.