A Hamilton woman charged Monday with the weekend killing of her husband had previously suffered abuse for which he had been charged as recently as June, according to Ravalli County District Court records.
Prosecutors with the Ravalli County Attorney's Office noted Randall Robert Keller, 58, was awaiting sentencing in a domestic violence case when he was shot and killed by his wife on Saturday.
Joann Campbell, 60, is charged in Ravalli County Justice Court with one count of deliberate homicide. She has since been released from jail after posting bail.
Less than an hour before the Dec. 28 shooting, Campbell had walked into the Hamilton Police Department to report "prior, but ongoing" physical abuse by Keller. She left a few minutes later, before a detective was able to speak with her, according to charging documents.
At 7:49 p.m., Campbell called police to report she had shot and killed her husband.
At her initial appearance on Monday, Campbell elected to be represented by the public defender's office. A call to the public defender's office was not returned on Tuesday.
In an interview with a Hamilton police detective, Campbell said Keller had been verbally and physically abusive toward her for two years, including a strike to her shoulder that prompted her to report to the police station earlier that same day, according to court filings. She told the detective she left the station because it "took too long" for a detective to meet with her.
Keller began to yell at her when she returned from the station, which made Campbell afraid, she told the detective. She retrieved a handgun from under the bed and then shot Keller from across the room, according to charging documents.
Campbell said she immediately called 9-1-1 after shooting Keller, but detectives at the scene believed Keller might have been dead for a longer period of time because the blood around his body had already begun to gel.
Campbell appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her interview with police, according to court documents. On Sunday, Campbell provided an interview that was consistent with her earlier interview, prosecutors said.
She did not describe Keller making any threatening advances toward her, despite being asked about it directly, prosecutors noted.
In June Keller was charged with kidnapping, partner family member assault and tampering with a communications device, among other charges. Charging documents filed then state a witness called 9-1-1 to report a woman yelling out the window of a moving vehicle asking for help. The woman, identified as Campbell, told an officer she had wanted to get out of the truck numerous times, but Keller had grabbed and pulled her back into the truck. At one point, Keller admitted he grabbed her phone without her knowledge "because he did not want her to call law enforcement like she told him she wanted to."
She told the Ravalli County Sheriff's deputy she was afraid of him because of previous times he had assaulted her.
"While speak with her, Cpl. Reichert observed that Campbell was crying and that she kept repeating that she just wanted for someone to help her," prosecutors included in Keller's charging documents.
In November, Keller had signed a plea agreement that dismissed the felony charges.