A former YMCA day care worker changed her plea this week, admitting she used methamphetamine at the facility where she cared for children.
Autumn Heinz was charged last April with multiple felonies, including drug possession, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday she changed her plea without a plea agreement from prosecutors.
Missoula police last year said they had found a glass pipe and a tube containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth in what YMCA staff described as a “drug den.” An employee reported finding Heinz in the area of the laundry room, where the burnt meth smoke would reportedly spread throughout the building.
Full laboratory test results of samples taken from the Learning Center showed the classrooms were clean of drug residue, although the employee bathroom, laundry room and kitchen each tested positive for meth.
Heinz’s sentencing has been set for Feb. 26 in Missoula County District Court.