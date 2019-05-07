With a two-week double-homicide trial now underway, the explanations of what happened to Frenchtown residents Thomas Korjac and Robert Orozco in 2013 now weigh on 12 jurors.
Since 2016, law enforcement has been piecing together evidence that Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said corroborates a woman’s statement that Caressa Hardy fatally shot Korjack and Orozco in the basement of the home where they all lived outside of Frenchtown.
That evidence, Pabst said in opening arguments Tuesday, includes a bullet lodged in the wall of the room where the woman said it happened, and where the interior walls and carpet had been replaced in recent years. Prosecutors have also determined blood spatter on a television from that room belonged to Korjack.
But, in Pabst’s words, the prosecution will have to overcome the fact that the bone fragments found in a burn pit on Hardy’s property were so badly torched that forensic experts could not extract DNA evidence from them. The fragments were found to be from two different people.
Hardy’s defense attorney, Britt Cotter, said in his opening arguments the greater pile of evidence points to a different explanation of the two men’s disappearance entirely: that they fled the area to live off the grid and to avoid paying taxes, of which Korjac had previously been convicted.
Orozco, meanwhile, owes several thousand dollars in child support, Cotter said, creating motive for him to join Korjac on the lam. Korjac had earned approximately $800,000 in the two years before his disappearance, Cotter said, and withdrew approximately $300,000 in the months before a woman said he was killed.
The first witness to take the stand Tuesday was Karen Jill Hardy, the defendant’s former partner. Caressa Hardy, also known as Glenn Dibley, is accused of trying to have her killed.
Karen Hardy, who moved away from Frenchtown years ago, was the first to report in 2016 that Korjac and Orozco had been killed.
On Tuesday, she was clearly afraid as she stepped up to the witness stand; she initially refused to even look at Caressa Hardy in the courtroom in order to identify him for the prosecutors.
“I’m afraid of him,” she said, shuddering.
“Why is that?” Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney asked.
“Because he killed people,” she said.
Karen Hardy’s testimony will continue into Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.