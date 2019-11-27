Authorities believe a missing Missoula man last seen Nov. 8 may be in danger, the Montana Department of Justice reported Wednesday.
Ronald Joseph Graham, 61, was last seen when he left his Missoula residence, according to the DOJ statement issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.
"Ronald suffers from seizures and other health concerns," the release states. "Ronald was reported missing to Missoula PD yesterday and new information received today indicates that Ronald may not have his medication or required liquid food."
Graham is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and long black hair typically worn in a braid.
Anyone with information on Graham is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.