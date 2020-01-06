{{featured_button_text}}
Preston Rossbach

Preston Rossbach, 18, is charged with deliberate homicide in connection to the deaths of two people at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018. 

The 19-year-old co-defendant in a double homicide case will be tried on all counts as an adult, a Missoula County District Court judge ruled last week.

The defense for Preston Rossbach had requested he be tried as a juvenile. Rossbach was 18 when the homicides occurred, but 17 years old when prosecutors say he stole the gun used in the killings. 

Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth are accused of rushing into a motel room in downtown Missoula in October 2018 to confront a dealer who had reportedly sold them "bad" drugs. While the dealer was not there, authorities say Whitworth shot the three people in the room and Rossbach stabbed them as they were dying. Megan McLaughlin, 31, and Jason Flink, 23, were killed in the attack. A third person, Kaleb Williams, survived.

In her Dec. 31 order on Rossbach's request, Judge Leslie Halligan acknowledged the defense's argument that Youth Court may be better suited to provide rehabilitation. Prosecutors, however, presented testimony at a November hearing indicating that Youth Court would not have the resources to sufficiently evaluate, rehabilitate and supervise a defendant such as Rossbach.

Halligan wrote she saw "no clear advantage to Rossbach in prosecuting this case in Youth Court versus" continuing in District Court. 

