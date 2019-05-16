The Missoula Police Department has issued a warning about an unknown driver of a red Cadillac impersonating a police cruiser after the motorist attempted to pull over a marked police vehicle.
According to the announcement posted on MPD’s Facebook page, the Cadillac with flashing red lights on its dashboard followed Officer Chris Kaneff near the Russell Street Bridge Wednesday. The vehicle disappeared before Kaneff could turn his cruiser around.
MPD said people should be aware that the department has no red Cadillac in its fleet, and law enforcement vehicles typically display blue and red, or just blue flashing lights.