An 18-year-old youth is being held on felony charges after a short chase from Missoula police that began around 4:15 a.m.
An officer pursued Damien Spataro after he reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of Higgins Avenue and Broadway Street while driving a stolen car, said Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh.
The vehicle had been reported stolen approximately two hours earlier from the 2200 block of South Higgins Avenue.
After a 6-minute pursuit to the "dead end" on the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, officers were able to apprehend Spatoro and bring him into custody, Welsh said.
He is charged with felony theft, criminal endangerment and a number of charges related to outstanding warrants.