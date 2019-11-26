Authorities are seeking information on four men identified as suspects in an ATM skimming scheme earlier this year spanning Washington to Montana.
The FBI said in a statement on Tuesday the four men were seen placing "skimming devices" on ATMs in Washington, then using the skimmed information in Montana between March and April.
You have free articles remaining.
The skimming devices, which record information from the debit and credit cards inserted by customers at those locations, were installed in early March at ATMs in various locations in Vancouver, Washington, according to the release. On March 9 and March 10, the information pulled from the Washington ATMs were used to withdraw cash from ATMs at credit unions in Missoula, which were not specifically identified by the FBI. The information was also used at ATMs in Deer Lodge, Frenchtown, Butte and Ennis during March and April, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI's Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-6195.