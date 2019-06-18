Federal heavy hitters of law enforcement grant funding touched down in Missoula this week to hear what "rural" Montana agencies need to get more resources in hand.
From the U.S. Department of Justice, Matt Dummermuth, principal deputy assistant attorney general of Justice Programs, and Phil Keith, director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, attended the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association Convention on Tuesday in Missoula.
The two, who are from the largest granting organizations within the U.S. Department of Justice, said their visit allows them see how they can engineer grants to avoid extra hoops small agencies are required to jump through.
"It's really about us listening to what they need and then trying to match our resources up to them," Keith told reporters at the convention. "Congress passes the legislation with a lot of strings on it so we have to manipulate our requirements in order to meet certain needs, and rural America has certainly been neglected for a number of years."
The event Tuesday was part of the pair's rural listening tour through the West and Midwest in recent weeks. Recurring topics that have emerged are crowded detention centers, meth, violent crime and coordination between tribal agencies and state and federal law enforcement, Keith said.
Rural agencies have so far been short-handed on funding for crime victims, officer safety and wellness, as well as recruitment and retention, Dummermeth said.
He added that smaller agencies have seemed capable of stretching a $50,000 grant further than larger municipalities.
"We can have a bigger impact on crime by making sure our resources can get to rural states," he said.
The visit was coordinated by U.S. District Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme, who said the needs for deeper grant funding is apparent in eastern and northern Montana, where "sophisticated drug trafficking organizations" have infiltrated without a strong presence from area drug task force teams.