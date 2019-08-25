Federal prosecutors have swapped a Flathead woman's "murder-for-hire" charge for a federal drug distribution charge after she sold Oxycodone to an undercover federal agent, according to court filings.
Judith Johanna Cossette, of Kalispell, was indicted on a murder-for-hire charge in April, although prosecutors never disclosed in court documents who she allegedly aimed to kill. On Aug. 14, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot filed a superseding information in the case charging Cossette with possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, which carries a maximum sentence 10 years longer than the murder-for-hire charge.
In a plea agreement filed the same day, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder-for-hire charge in exchange for Cossette's guilty plea on the distribution charge. Cossette signed the plea agreement Aug. 12, and is scheduled to enter her guilty plea on Friday.
Court filings state Cossette sold 19 Oxycodone tablets to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kalispell on March 13, the same day she was alleged to have solicited the killing of another person.
During the drug transaction, Cossette told the ATF agent she would be receiving 112 more Oxycodone tablets the following week and could provide the agent with a "steady supply" for the next six months, according to charging documents.
Cossette is set to be arraigned on the drug distribution charge on Friday ahead of her change of plea. The charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence in federal prison.