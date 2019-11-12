The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air crews were spanning the Bigfork area Tuesday in search of a woman suspected of armed robbery, authorities said in news release.
The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackpot Casino on Highway 35 near Bigfork, according to a release from Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair, wearing a black puffy coat, jeans with holes and brown "Ugg type" boots.
The search was still underway Tuesday afternoon.
Bigfork schools went on lockdown as the search carried on into the afternoon, according to a staffer of the Bigfork School District. Authorities were unsure if the suspect left the area in a vehicle or on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials at the Flathead County Sheriff's Office were not available when the Missoulian called seeking further comment Tuesday afternoon. Also by late Tuesday afternoon, Bigfork Superintendent of Schools Matt Jensen did not return a call seeking further comment on the lockdown status at area schools.
Anyone who comes in contact with the suspect is asked to not approach her but call 911.