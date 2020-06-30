Flathead killings an apparent homicide-suicide, per sheriff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flathead County law enforcement said four people were found dead Tuesday in Olney, three of them attributed to a triple homicide-suicide. Authorities have not release information on the manner of the fourth person's death, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

A press release Tuesday morning states Flathead County Sheriff's deputies were called to an Olney property, the address of which was not identified, at 7 a.m. Tuesday after someone had reported several people found dead at the property.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Associated Press the deaths were the result of an apparent triple homicide-suicide. A man, a woman and a 3-year-old child were stabbed to death in a home in Olney, AP reports.

The body of the fourth person was found near a vehicle near the residence, Heino told the Associated Press. He did not say how the fourth person died. The bodies were being taken to the state crime lab for autopsies, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.

