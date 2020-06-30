You are the owner of this article.
Flathead killings an apparent homicide-suicide, per sheriff
Flathead killings an apparent homicide-suicide, per sheriff

Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

Flathead County law enforcement said four people were found dead Tuesday in Olney, three of them attributed to a triple homicide-suicide. Authorities have not release information on the manner of the fourth person's death, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

A press release Tuesday morning states Flathead County Sheriff's deputies were called to an Olney property, the address of which was not identified, at 7 a.m. Tuesday after someone had reported several people found dead at the property.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Associated Press the deaths were the result of an apparent triple homicide-suicide. A man, a woman and a 3-year-old child were stabbed to death in a home in Olney, AP reports.

The body of the fourth person was found near a vehicle near the residence, Heino told the Associated Press. He did not say how the fourth person died. The bodies were being taken to the state crime lab for autopsies, he said. 

No further information was immediately available.

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.

