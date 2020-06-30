Flathead sheriff: 4 dead in apparent homicides

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were found dead in apparent homicides in northwest Montana on Tuesday, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

A press release Tuesday morning states Flathead County Sheriff's deputies were called to an Olney property, the address of which was not identified, at 7 a.m. Tuesday after someone had reported several people found dead at the property.

"At this time the incident is being investigated as a homicide where three victims were located inside of the residence," the release states. "A fourth subject was located away from the residence."

The sheriff's Crime Scene Team was still on scene investigating the area at the time of the press release. No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

