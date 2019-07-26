Felipe "Fel" Torres, former drummer of a now-defunct Johnny Cash cover band, was jailed again Thursday and held without bail on accusations of domestic violence.
Torres, 43, was booked into Missoula County Detention Center Thursday afternoon on charges including felony strangulation, and misdemeanor domestic assault and violation of a protection order, his second such offense.
Torres had been scheduled to go to trial next month in a domestic assault case filed in January. In that case, a woman said Torres followed her to work and dragged her from a friend’s vehicle until that friend pepper-sprayed Torres. The woman told police the incident took place after she tried breaking up with him. The municipal court judge issued the woman an order of protection against Torres while the case was ongoing.
That case was filed in Missoula Municipal Court. The felony charge will be heard in Missoula County Justice Court; his initial appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
In February, the Missoulian outlined a decade of threats and violence against women and others in his life. Former bandmates who left because of Torres’ alleged behavior said he was the only one with the business sense to run the band, which made him invaluable despite the instances of abuse.
The Cold Hard Cash Show’s frontman, Merle Travis Peterson, disbanded the act in late February, less than a month after the January charge was filed against Torres, citing a desire to spend more time with family.