Trial began Monday for the former drummer of a well-known band and 43-year-old Missoula man facing domestic violence charges stemming from two incidents earlier this year.
Felipe "Fel" Torres is charged in Missoula County District Court with assaulting his then-girlfriend in January at her workplace. His next set of charges came in July after he had allegedly re-entered her orbit, convinced her to move back into his home and then strangled the woman during an altercation, according to prosecutors.
Torres, according to court documents filed last week, intends to fight the prosecution on self-defense grounds.
Prior to his recent criminal proceedings, Torres was more known locally for his part in a three-piece Johnny Cash tribute band, The Cold Hard Cash Show. Less than a month after Torres was charged with the January assault, front man Merle Travis Peterson announced the band's breakup on social media so Peterson could spend more time with family. The act had risen to some local and regional fame, playing dive bars and music festivals across the country, even appearing on the stage of "The Late Show" with David Letterman.
Jury selection got underway Monday morning, with more potential jurors called to court than could fit in the courtroom.
Lawyers were expected to make opening arguments Monday, and the trial is expected to last three days.
