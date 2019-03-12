More on the Jensen case

A civil lawsuit filed in September accused Jensen of grooming and sexually abusing as many as 100 boys during 28 years as an athletic trainer for the Custer County District High School in Miles City.

According to the suit and Gazette interviews with several of the victims, Jensen developed an elaborate scheme he called “The Program.”

Contacted by the Gazette, Jensen said he "did masturbate some of the boys.” He also said he hoped his actions “didn’t do a lot of emotional or other trauma to the boys.”

We spoke to five of the alleged victims. One called the long grooming process and repeated sexual abuses “diabolical.”

Because of Montana's statute of limitations for sex crimes, the state can't prosecute Jensen criminally.

After a compromise among Democrats and Republicans, a bill has emerged at the Montana Legislature to eliminate the statute of limitations in criminal cases of sex crimes against children. While an initial proposal would have done the same on the civil side, the agreement allows for a longer period to bring a civil claim — up to age 28. It also allows for a two-year window to bring a civil claim in the case where a person later admits to the crime, as Jensen has done.

The charge for which Jensen plans to change his plea is a federal charge of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He has also been charged with possessing child pornography.