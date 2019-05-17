A Missoula man was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years in state prison for keeping his pregnant girlfriend captive in their home for five days, during which she endured round after round of assaults.
Billy Lee Henderson, 30, was convicted at trial in November of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, eight witness tampering charges, five assault charges, unlawful restraint, strangulation and others.
Missoula District Judge Karen Townsend on Tuesday sentenced Henderson to 75 years, with 25 suspended. Henderson will also have to register as a Level 3 sex offender, the gravest of such designations.
Henderson will be eligible for parole when he is 60 years old.
In her sentencing Townsend cited the findings of Henderson's psycho-sexual evaluation, in which a psychotherapist found psychopathic tendencies and hostility toward women, according to court-recorded minutes of the hearing.
In April 2018, a woman went to the Missoula Police Department to report having been held in her apartment by Henderson, who she said beat her for much of a week after accusing her of cheating on him. Henderson would swing back and forth between rage and sleep, she reported. At one point she was under constant assault for nearly 12 hours before he let her check on her children, who were also in the home. When she refused to have sex with him, he raped her, she later told police.
During this time, Henderson would also bring her to the brink of unconsciousness by chocking her with mixed martial arts moves, she said. About two months before he was arrested, the Missoulian reported Henderson had won the state boxing title, while he has also been mentioned in media reports as a local MMA fighter.
He had reportedly allowed the woman to go get food, at which point she was able to reach the police station. While in jail after his arrest, recorded phone calls showed he had reached out to people asking them to persuade the woman to drop the charges against him.
Henderson was convicted at the end of a two-day trial. In total, he was found guilty of 15 felonies, three misdemeanors and a citation for violating a protection order.