Four people have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly selling the carfentanil — an opioid the DEA has deemed 50 times more potent than heroin — that resulted in the fatal overdoses of two people in Gallatin County in 2017.
A federal indictment unsealed earlier this month shows Dylan Joseph Jardin, Brent Timothy McCarthy, Rady Charles Waters and Artemus Lavelle Brock, who is also identified in charging documents as "Al Beezy," each face one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of carfentanil.
The indictment alleges the group of four conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and carfentanil in Bozeman and Belgrade between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 in 2017.
The second count alleges that sometime between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 of that year, Jardin distributed the carfentanil that caused the deaths of two people, identified in the indictment as Individuals 1 and 2, and caused a number of people, identified as Individuals 3 through 7, to overdose.
Brock and Waters have both entered not guilty pleas. Jardin and McCarthy are set to enter pleas later this month in federal court in Missoula.