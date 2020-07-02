GoFundMe set up for Olney homicide victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friends and family have established fundraising accounts for the victims of in a triple homicide in northwest Montana earlier this week.

The "Emily Mohler Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe had raised nearly $31,000 of its $40,000 goal by early afternoon on Thursday. The funds will be allocated for end-of-life costs for Emily Barge, who was going by Mohler, and her 3-year-old daughter, Piper. Remaining funds will be managed by the intended guardians of Mohler's surviving children to help with living and educational costs.

A second GoFundMe account, "In Memory of Emily, Piper and Cody," will be directed toward Cody Nevins' family. Nevins also leaves behind two children, according to the page.