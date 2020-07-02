GoFundMe set up for Olney homicide victims

Friends and family have established fundraising accounts for the victims of in a triple homicide in northwest Montana earlier this week.
The "Emily Mohler Memorial Fund" on GoFundMe had raised nearly $31,000 of its $40,000 goal by early afternoon on Thursday. The funds will be allocated for end-of-life costs for Emily Barge, who was going by Mohler, and her 3-year-old daughter, Piper. Remaining funds will be managed by the intended guardians of Mohler's surviving children to help with living and educational costs.
A second GoFundMe account, "In Memory of Emily, Piper and Cody," will be directed toward Cody Nevins' family. Nevins also leaves behind two children, according to the page.
Mohler, her daughter and Nevins were all found stabbed to death at a home in Olney on Tuesday morning, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Kameron Barge, Mohler's estranged husband, was dead found in a nearby vehicle.
The Flathead Beacon reported Mohler had spent a year seeking orders of protection from the courts due to domestic violence. Mohler and Barge were due in court on the same day of the slayings for a divorce hearing.
"And as the long road of grief and pain begins, know that Emily would want you all to live out loud," her GoFundMe page reads. "She would want you to support other women in circumstances of domestic violence and fight for love and inclusion for all."
