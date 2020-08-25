Inmate dies in Boulder facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Great Falls man died last week in Montana Department of Corrections custody at a special needs facility in Boulder.

William Jay Allen died Aug. 21 at the Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder, according to the DOC Deaths in Custody report. The corrections department no longer issues press releases upon an inmate's death in state custody, but publishes the inmate's name, location of death and date of death online.

Allen was 59 at the time the Great Falls Tribune reported in July 2019 he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl. The Cascade County District Court Clerk's Office on Tuesday told the Missoulian Allen had not entered a guilty plea, been sentenced or ordered to be evaluated at the Riverside Special Needs Unit. A clerk did say Cascade County Attorney's Office did file a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the case due to Allen's death.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said Tuesday Allen was placed at the Boulder facility due to a medical condition and that because he was on parole, he was in the state's custody.