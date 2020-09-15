Inmate dies in Shelby prison

A man in his 60s died Saturday at Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison located in Shelby, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.
Larry DeWayne Adams, of Victor, died Sept. 12 at the prison in Shelby, according to the DOC death in custody report. The Missoulian previously reported he was 43 in 1998 when he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
The Ravalli County judge restricted his parole eligibility until he turned 65, which would have been this year. Montana Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said Tuesday that Adams was scheduled to be discharged from prison in September 2023.
Preliminary information on the cause of death and his exact age were not immediately available.
Adams was convicted in 1998 of beating his then-girlfriend with his fists and a coffee table after a night of drinking. In addition to the assault conviction, a jury also found Adams guilty of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a switchblade knife.
Then-Ravalli County District Judge Jeffrey Langton sentenced Adams to more than 35 years in prison. A Montana Supreme Court order from August 2013 noted an "extensive history" of appeals, none of which were successful.
Adams is the 22nd inmate to die in Montana Department of Corrections custody this year, and the second to die at the Shelby prison operated by Corrections Corporation of America.
