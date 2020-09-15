Inmate dies in Shelby prison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man in his 60s died Saturday at Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison located in Shelby, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Larry DeWayne Adams, of Victor, died Sept. 12 at the prison in Shelby, according to the DOC death in custody report. The Missoulian previously reported he was 43 in 1998 when he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Ravalli County judge restricted his parole eligibility until he turned 65, which would have been this year. Montana Department of Corrections spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said Tuesday that Adams was scheduled to be discharged from prison in September 2023.

Preliminary information on the cause of death and his exact age were not immediately available.

Adams was convicted in 1998 of beating his then-girlfriend with his fists and a coffee table after a night of drinking. In addition to the assault conviction, a jury also found Adams guilty of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a switchblade knife.