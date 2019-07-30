A retired state judge has denied Markus Kaarma's request for a new trial for the killing of a 17-year-old German foreign exchange student.
Kaarma's attorneys argued in their petition for post-conviction relief that the Missoula man's rights to effective assistance of counsel had been violated when his attorneys at the 2014 trial had failed to parse out the differences in state statutes regarding the use of deadly force.
But retired Missoula Judge Ed McLean, who presided over Kaarma's case and sentenced him to 70 years in 2015, wrote in his order on July 26 that his attorneys' performance at trial "was within the wide range of professionally competent assistance."
The case had hinged on Montana's so-called "castle doctrine," which grants the use of deadly force to a resident who reasonably believes someone is entering their home to harm someone on the property.
Kaarma was convicted of luring the teenage Diren Dede into his garage in 2014 after a rash of burglaries in Kaarma's neighborhood, and killing him with a shotgun.
The Montana Supreme Court previously upheld the conviction, and the U.S. Supreme Court later declined to hear his appeal.
Kaarma can appeal McLean's July 26 ruling to the state Supreme Court, or seek a federal judge to review the decision.
