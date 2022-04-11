Judge rules against DEQ on Smith River mine

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality failed to properly review plans and impacts of a proposed copper mine on a tributary to the Smith River, Montana District Court Judge Katherine Bidegaray has ruled.

“This court finds that DEQ’s decision to permit the Black Butte Copper Mine was arbitrary, capricious and unlawful,” Bidegaray wrote in her April 8 decision. The Smith River State Park’s “statewide significance as an iconic recreational experience that is coveted by many Montanans and out-of-state visitors” prompted the Legislature to pass a special management act in 1989, Bidegaray noted. “As a result of these protections, as well as the high public demand to experience the Smith River’s exceptional fishing and recreational opportunities, (it) is Montana’s only river subject to a recreational permitting program.”

Montana Trout Unlimited, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Earthworks and American Rivers together sued DEQ and Tintina Montana Inc. (owners of the proposed mine). The commissioners of Meagher and Broadwater counties intervened on the defendants’ side.

Tintina proposed building a copper mine in the Sheep Creek watershed that feeds into the Smith. It hoped to extract 14.5 million tons of copper ore over a 13-year production period. It was also expected to generate about 13 million tons of acidic tailings and waste rock. This would be stored in a 72-acre tailings facility overlooking Sheep Creek. The tailings would be mixed with cementing material to keep them from flowing away, according to Tintina’s design plan.

Tintina applied to DEQ for its operating permit in 2015. The agency’s draft environmental impact statement received more than 12,000 comments: “the vast majority of which were critical of the mine proposal,” according to the ruling.

“Mining sulfide ore bodies, particularly close to ground or surface water, presents inherent pollution risks, and even careful water treatment and tailings waste management may be insufficient to avoid discharging noxious chemicals to adjacent groundwater or surface water,” Bidegaray wrote. “At numerous mine sites, water quality impacts are so severe that acid mine drainage will generate water pollution in perpetuity.”

The judge found the agency uncritically accepted three assurances from Tintina that the cementing process would work. Nevertheless, DEQ granted the permit without completing a full analysis of that tailings facility’s long-term stability.

“DEQ’s inadequate or irrational analysis with respect to any one of these assurances alone is enough to render DEQ’s decision to permit the Black Butte Copper Mine arbitrary, capricious and unlawful,” Bidegaray wrote (emphasis in the original). “Yet DEQ failed to support all three assurances with adequate testing and analysis.”

The judge also ruled DEQ missed several other requirements of the state Mine Reclamation Act and Montana Environmental Policy Act. Those included failures to properly evaluate potential nitrogen pollution from the mine wastewater treatment plant, skipping independent review requirements for the treatment plan and ignoring the ramifications of building what Tintina called a “high-hazard dam” to hold its tailings.

DEQ’s own consultants had recommended a different treatment process, whereby miners would remove the acidic pyrite waste to a separate underground storage and lower the risk of pollution getting in the creek and river. The agency also dropped suggestions to use a stronger cementing process for the above-ground tailings.

“The judge really thoroughly went through our concerns, and issued a ruling that’s almost wholly in our favor,” Derf Johnson of the Montana Environmental Center said on Monday. “DEQ was the ultimate decision-maker, and if they didn’t have the correct information or ask for it, they failed. The buck stops with them. This was just not a good spot for the mine.”

While the judge granted the mine opponent’s request for summary judgment, she also ordered both sides to propose a remedy for how to deal with the violations of the environmental and mining reclamation laws within 45 days. The mine also lacks a water use permit from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, further preventing activity there.

