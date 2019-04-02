A Missoula judge on Monday issued a preliminary order indicating he will allow information provided to law enforcement from two inmates in the county jail here to be used in trial.
Caressa Hardy, also identified in court documents as Glenn Dibley, faces multiple charges in the 2017 deaths of two men, and for allegedly soliciting other inmates to kill the woman who told police she witnessed the murders.
Last month, prosecutors and Hardy's defense team grappled over whether the information two inmates incarcerated with Hardy provided to police could be submitted at trial. Hardy's attorneys argued that law enforcement had pushed the inmates to collect confidential information, and therefore obtained it illegally.
On Monday, Judge James Wheelis issued his preliminary ruling on the matter, notifying attorneys of his decision denying the defense's request to suppress what other inmates found, and in some cases what Hardy reportedly showed them.