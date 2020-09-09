Judges: Cascade County sheriff 'misunderstood' mask policy

The Cascade County judiciary in their letter cited a directive issued by Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath in May ordering the courts to require, among other things, mask use in the courthouse. There have been no new directives loosening that rule in the months since.

"The Court will require the Sheriff's Office to uphold the law in the courtroom," the Cascade County judges wrote. "The court will not condone violations of court orders."

In his original statement, Slaughter called the statewide mask mandate "highly contentious and debatable" and blamed the "out-of-town judge" for Dupaul's imprisonment next to potentially infected inmates.

In a phone call with the Missoulian on Wednesday, Slaughter said he would dutifully enforce court orders. Indeed, in his initial statement on Dupaul's arrest, Slaughter noted that he was bound by state law to follow the judge's order.

"Just as I wrote in my original press release, I did and always will follow the judges' court orders," Slaughter said "I just stated I didn't agree with what Judge Larson did."