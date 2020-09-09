Judges: Cascade County sheriff 'misunderstood' mask policy

Three Cascade County judges said the local sheriff "misunderstood" their terms about enforcing masks in the courtroom, the policy which earned one potential juror a 24-hour jail stint when he refused to a wear a face mask.
In a statement signed Sept. 4 by Cascade County District Court judges Elizabeth Best, John Kutzman and John Parker, the judiciary pushed back against Sheriff Jesse Slaughter's statements a week earlier, stating he and the judges had come to an agreement that the judges would not jail people for not wearing a mask, a policy set out by the Montana Supreme Court to hamper the spread of COVID-19.
"The sheriff misunderstood," the judges wrote in their response. "Local judges did not tell him they would allow potential jurors and other court attendees to opt out of wearing masks. They told him they would prefer not to send otherwise law-abiding people to jail, but that if attendees persisted in refusing to obey court orders, a contempt sanction including incarceration would have to be an option."
The rub here stems from a jury trial in Great Falls, which began with jury selection on Aug. 24. Phillip Dupaul arrived and refused to wear a mask, so Missoula County District Judge John Larson, who was presiding over the trial as a substitute for a Cascade County judge, ordered him to jail for 24 hours. In the same hour that Dupaul was booked into the detention facility, Slaughter was learning of a 55-person COVID-19 outbreak within his jail.
The Cascade County judiciary in their letter cited a directive issued by Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath in May ordering the courts to require, among other things, mask use in the courthouse. There have been no new directives loosening that rule in the months since.
"The Court will require the Sheriff's Office to uphold the law in the courtroom," the Cascade County judges wrote. "The court will not condone violations of court orders."
In his original statement, Slaughter called the statewide mask mandate "highly contentious and debatable" and blamed the "out-of-town judge" for Dupaul's imprisonment next to potentially infected inmates.
In a phone call with the Missoulian on Wednesday, Slaughter said he would dutifully enforce court orders. Indeed, in his initial statement on Dupaul's arrest, Slaughter noted that he was bound by state law to follow the judge's order.
"Just as I wrote in my original press release, I did and always will follow the judges' court orders," Slaughter said "I just stated I didn't agree with what Judge Larson did."
The Cascade County mask standoff illustrates how a patchwork of mask enforcement has played out across the state. In Ravalli County, too, the sheriff and county commissioners said in July they would not dispense discipline against businesses that did not require masks of their customers. Missoula County officials, in contrast, have long been proponents of face coverings, passing a local mask mandate before the governor’s office did.
The Cascade County judges made clear in their statement on Sept. 4 that this issue as it relates to the courthouse is not to be debated.
"Because some of these safety measures have been politicized, the judges rely on officers of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and the Sheriff himself, to abide by their oaths to protect and serve the citizens, and to enforce the authority and orders of the court," the judges wrote in their statement.
Slaughter, in speaking with the Missoulian, said that was fine by him.
"We need to stop going back and forth on this issue and get back to governing the people of Cascade County," Slaughter said.
